Holiday Style: Mad for plaid!

’Tis the season for holiday gatherings and swanky soirees, and if you’re searching for a style as classic as Dean Martin singing Winter Wonderland, looking no further than plaid. Andrea McHugh of Newport Stylephile brings us some options!

From Newport’s own CK Bradley:

The Tenley Shirt, $168

From Castaway Nantucket Island:

Ankle Capri Stretch Twill Black Stewart Capri, $148

Boys Stretch Twill Port Pant in Black Stewart Plaid, $75

Harbor Pant Tartan Panel, $198

Submit your email at castawayclothing.com for an extra 10% off

From Connecticut’s own Sailor – Sailor:

Dockside Dress, $165

From Talbots (found in Newport, Barrington, Providence and Garden City):

Shetland Wool Blazer, $189

Talbots Hampshire Ankle Pants – Wishful Plaid, $119

(Enter code SANTA for 50% off!)

