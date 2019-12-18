Holiday Style: Mad for plaid!

Breaking News
Crews battle fire inside Johnston Asian restaurant
’Tis the season for holiday gatherings and swanky soirees, and if you’re searching for a style as classic as Dean Martin singing Winter Wonderland, looking no further than plaid. Andrea McHugh of Newport Stylephile brings us some options!

From Newport’s own CK Bradley: 

The Tenley Shirt, $168

From Castaway Nantucket Island:

Ankle Capri Stretch Twill Black Stewart Capri, $148

Boys Stretch Twill Port Pant in Black Stewart Plaid, $75

Harbor Pant Tartan Panel, $198

Submit your email at castawayclothing.com for an extra 10% off 

From Connecticut’s own Sailor – Sailor: 

Dockside Dress, $165

From Talbots (found in Newport, Barrington, Providence and Garden City):

Shetland Wool Blazer, $189 

Talbots Hampshire Ankle Pants – Wishful Plaid, $119

(Enter code SANTA for 50% off!)

