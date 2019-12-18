Holiday Style: Mad for plaid!

’Tis the season for holiday gatherings and swanky soirees, and if you’re searching for a style as classic as Dean Martin singing Winter Wonderland, looking no further than plaid. Andrea McHugh of Newport Stylephile brings us some options!
From Newport’s own CK Bradley:
The Tenley Shirt, $168
From Castaway Nantucket Island:
Ankle Capri Stretch Twill Black Stewart Capri, $148
Boys Stretch Twill Port Pant in Black Stewart Plaid, $75
Harbor Pant Tartan Panel, $198
From Connecticut’s own Sailor – Sailor:
Dockside Dress, $165
From Talbots (found in Newport, Barrington, Providence and Garden City):
Shetland Wool Blazer, $189
Talbots Hampshire Ankle Pants – Wishful Plaid, $119
(Enter code SANTA for 50% off!)
