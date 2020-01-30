Finding fashion forward apparel at J Marcel

StyleWeek celebrates their tenth anniversary this year! Each month we’ll be highlighting a local store that is a “StyleWeek Favorite” in the community. This month, we head to J Marcel; a fashion forward, full service women’s boutique located at 808 Hope Street in Providence!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

