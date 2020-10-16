Fall fashion finds from local style blogger

We might be staying home more, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fashion fun along the way. Embrace the season with style and comfort with these fall fashion finds from Andrea McHugh of Newport Stylephile.

Items featured in segment:

We’re In This Together Sweater by Ellsworth & Ivey.

Sailor Sailor’s Haley top in orange and gold sports a stylish chain design and when headed out, a matching face mask.

-Participating in Rhode Island’s #BYOBlanket (Bring Your Own Blanket) campaign? Bring along this buffalo check, easy-to-care for cotton blend blanket by Chappywrap.

Sassy sweatshirts from Groove Newport

Autobiography by Rhode Island’s own Arden Myrin: “Little Miss Little Compton”

Luxury pajamas by ELLA

VOTE sweater by Wooden Ships

Tory Burch’s limited-edition Vote T-Shirt

VOTE Necklace by Uncommon Goods

