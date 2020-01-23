A New Bridesmaid Experience

Live Now
Being a bridesmaid can be stressful and expensive, but Evening Collective wants to bring back the fun of the honor and make it about women enjoying the journey together…making it a “celebration of friendship”.

Evening collective uses a virtual showroom experience, making it a more inclusive process with simple steps. The brand focuses on quality to design dresses that will last and fit well on everyone.

Bravo star, Chanel Omari, visits the show to talk about the concept and experience for bridal parties.

