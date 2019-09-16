FARA Walk returns for 2019

It is once again time for the “10th Annual Race for Matt & Grace” which returns on September 21.

FARA – Friedreichs Ataxia Research Alliance – works tirelessly to assist individuals living with the neuro-muscular disorder. To learn more, this morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ we welcomed, Mike Crawley, Co-Chair of the local Organization, Alex Fielding & Matt DiOrio, who live with FA.

To learn more about the event, head to: https://secure2.convio.net/fara/site/TR?fr_id=1532&pg=entry

