Family Service of Rhode Island

Christine Forsyth, LICSW, Clinical Administrator at FSRI joined us today.
There is an immediate need for host homes and foster parents.
The need for foster parents in RI especially for youth over the age of 12.
If you are considering becoming a foster parent, please visit the agency’s 134 Thurbers Ave, Providence office, or call (401) 331-1350.
