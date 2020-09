Ashley Erling brings us "Eye on RI" featuring local events and activities!

Pawtcket Central Falls Restaurant Weeks- This year our two cities are teaming up for Restaurant Weeks to support our local restaurants and offer big prizes to contest winners! During these two weeks, people should visit any local Pawtucket-Central Falls restaurants, make a purchase, take a picture of your meal, and post the picture on social media. Participants will need to post using the hashtag #PCFRestaurantChallenge to be entered into a raffle to win up to $250 in local restaurant gift cards! The more times you post, the more likely you are to win prizes!