Winter Wonder Days are back at the zoo!

Dr. Jeremy Goodman from Roger Williams Park Zoo discusses the return of Winter Wonder Days where visitors can enjoy the zoo for half price.

• Winter Wonder Days is back with half-price admission, now through the end of February.
• Winter is the perfect time to visit the Zoo. Smaller crowds allow for more time to observe and learn about the Zoo’s animals.
• Enjoy visiting with the Zoo’s cold hardy animals like the snow leopard, red panda, moon bear and takin.
• Bonus: beautiful scenery! On snowy days we recommend bringing a camera to catch our winter animals enjoying the flurries.
• Want to warm up? Spend time inside the Zoo’s Faces of the Rainforest exhibit where it always feels like a warm tropical vacation.
• Plus, our rainforest is teeming with baby animals including several baby monkeys, our baby sloth, and baby tamandua.
• Zoo is open Thursday – Monday, and on Providence School holidays and vacation weeks, from 10am – 4pm. Tickets must be purchased online in advance. Winter Wonder Days discount will be automatically applied when checking out online.

