What are the animals up to at RWP Zoo?

Diane Nahabedian from Roge Williams Park Zoo shares an update on the animals. Families can still feel close to the animals by virtually attending Zoo School on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the zoo’s Facebook page. They also have a YouTube channel with fun segments like an elephant bath!

