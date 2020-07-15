Walt Disney World Welcomes Back Guests

Walt Disney World is welcoming back guests after being closed for months due to the pandemic.

The park is ready to open their gates and welcome everyone once again.

Travel Writer Julie Tremaine headed to ‘The happiest place on earth’ to see what guests can expect as the park does all they can to keep visitors safe and healthy.

You can also read Julie’s complete review of her day in the park for Travel and Leisure by clicking here.

