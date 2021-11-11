Try this Thanksgiving-themed craft with the kids

Former “The Rhode Show” contributor and Mom Blogger Courtney Caligiuri shared another festive Thanksgiving-themed craft on Thursday morning.
Watch the attached video to see how this tree painting craft comes together.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.