Traveling safely during the holiday season

Despite the pandemic, folks are finding ways to travel safely this holiday season. Sarah Dandashy has tips for keeping your family safe as well as the best upcoming deals.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.