Target 12 on WPRI.com

Tips for Tricks, Treats & Fun

Family Fun
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

After being laid off from her corporate job in marketing, Author & Founder of CraftBoxGirls.com, Lynn Lilly took her savings and decided to follow her passion of crafting and entertaining.

We spoke with Lynn for her super secrets for celebrating Halloween with craft inspiration & budget friendly ideas.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com