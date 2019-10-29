Tips for Tricks, Treats & Fun

After being laid off from her corporate job in marketing, Author & Founder of CraftBoxGirls.com, Lynn Lilly took her savings and decided to follow her passion of crafting and entertaining.

We spoke with Lynn for her super secrets for celebrating Halloween with craft inspiration & budget friendly ideas.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

