This morning we chatted with Jeff Kinney, bestselling author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. He is taking his book launch on the road for the series’ 15th title, “The Deep End” out October 27.

Traveling in a wrapped “The Deep End Drive-Thru Pool Party” van, Jeff is hosting Drive-Thru Pool Parties along the east coast and we are lucky enough to be a stop on his tour.

Hosted by Barrington Books, Jeff will be at the Barrington Town Hall on Wednesday, November 4th 5:00PM – 7:00PM.

Families will drive through pool party–themed interactive vignettes, such as a lifeguard dunk tank, a tiki hut, a venture underwater, and the final moment when Kinney will personally deliver children their signed copies of The Deep End using a six-foot pool skimmer.

This latest Diary of a Wimpy Kid novel follows Greg Heffley and his family as they hit the road for a cross-country camping trip, ready for the adventure of a lifetime. But things take an unexpected turn, and they find themselves stranded at an RV park that isn’t exactly a summertime paradise. When the skies open up and the water starts to rise, the Heffleys wonder if they can save their vacation—or if they’re already in too deep.

For more infomation about this event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jeff-kinney-diary-of-a-wimpy-kid-the-deep-end-drive-thru-pool-party-tickets-125494337943

