It’s the grand opening of The Clarke Road Skating Rink at the Clarke Center Pavilion Sunday, May 23, 2021
Open to the Public: 1:30pm-5:00pm 170 Clarke Road, Narragansett R.I.
Grab your skates or just some friends to celebrate the new community rink and pavilion, while enjoying music and various food truck options from local favorites.
