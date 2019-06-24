Teeing off at the CVS Health Charity Classic

Eighteen golfers from the PGA, LPGA, and Champions tour will tee off at Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington for the CVS Health Charity Classic. The golf classic has raised millions of dollars for local organizations over the years and continues to do so through events like the classic, Pro-AM, and Crave RI.

The tournament also features the All Kids Can Three-Hole Challenge. Michaela Johnson is LIVE at the Classic with details.

