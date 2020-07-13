Summer fun in your own backyard!

Ashley Erling brings us "Eye on RI" featuring local events and activities!

Beacon of Hope- The WaterFire Arts Center will be open on a limited basis for visitors to experience the WaterFire Beacon of Hope installation. Created by the WaterFire team under the artistic direction of WaterFire creator and executive artistic director Barnaby Evans, the WaterFire Beacon of Hope presents a solitary illuminated WaterFire brazier in the Main Hall of the WaterFire Arts Center surrounded by a field of luminaria, each memorializing a Rhode Island soul lost to COVID-19. The installation, which also includes a field of stars overhead and WaterFire soundtrack can also be viewed online 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Each weekday evening at 8:30 p.m. EDT, a ceremony takes place with luminaria added to the installation for each Rhode Island life reported lost that day.