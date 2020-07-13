Live Now
Newsfeed Now

Summer fun in your own backyard!

Family Fun

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The Rhode Show Staycation

Looking for ways to bring more fun into your backyard? Michaela shares some products that will help make your yard enjoyable for all this summer.

Featured Products:

Step2 Rain Showers Splash Pond Water Table RECOMMENDED AGE: 1.5 and up

PoolCandy Seahorse Float

PoolCandy Dragon Float

Cushmat Palm Aqua-Beige Diamonds waterproof, durable, and reversible mat

Hoopman! portable basketball hoop

UberChill 6-can mini fridge

Don’t forget about the classics! Bubbles, Super Soakers, water balloons, etc.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com