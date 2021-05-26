Summer fun for the whole family!

The unofficial start of summer is right around the corner and that means camping, grilling, pool & beach days, and more! Michaela Johnson shares some fun products for your next adventure or activity with the whole family.

Nakie Hammock: This 100% recycled hammock is made from 37 plastic bottles and can hold up to 500 lbs

Coalatree Hammock: Lightweight, comes with ropes and carabiners for easy setup, holds up to 400 lbs.

Coalatree Kachula Adventure Blanket: also doubles as a waterproof poncho

nomadiQ portable propane grill: double the grilling surface, plus dual temperature control

Wildwood grilling: wood planks & grilling wraps

Ecovessel Insulated coffee/beer mug: 12oz stainless steel insulated mug

Ecovessel nesting trio: 3 stainless steel food containers with silicone lids

Ecovessel Food Jar: 18oz insulated stainless steel keeps food hot or cold

PoolCandy Sunning pool: ‘rose gold glitter’ and other patterns available. 5 foot diameter comfortably holds two adults

Infamous Swim: functional and comfortable mommy + me matching swimsuits for girls and boys. Sizes range from kids 0-12 and women’s S-3XL

U-stand: versatile umbrella stand can hold your drinks and withstand 40 mph winds.

Pirani tumbler: 16oz stainless steel insulated tumbler keeps drinks cold for 12+ hours and hot for 6 hours

Baby Delight Go With Me Eclipse Portable Playard with canopy: size 49” x 28” (no canopy) | 49” x 49” (w/canopy). Recommended Age: 6-24 months

Baby Delight Venture Deluxe Portable Chair: Seats from baby (approx. 3 mos.) to 75 lb. child. Removable snack tray and sun canopy. Indoor/outdoor polyester fabric is resistant to fading, stains, and mold. Carry bag included.

Eleventh Hour Sunglasses: Polarized lenses. Take their Fit Quiz to find the frame that suits your face shape and personality.

TikiTunes: portable bluetooth indoor/outdoor wireless speakers

Baby Fire Pits: 10-inch tabletop handmade fire pits made from copper and steel in Colorado Springs.

SodaPup Dog Toys & Mat: American-made dog toys for power chewers. Enrichment Mats are made for licking which soothes and calms your dog.

PetPlate dog food: containers are great for traveling with your pet and feature multiple flavors as well as options for dogs with sensitive stomachs, food sensitivities, and senior dogs.

