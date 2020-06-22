Live Now
Summer book selection for June

Family Fun

Children's Books_150697

Renowned podcast host and book influencer, Robin Kall, is launching a summer reading initiative to keep everyone reading and engaged in light of COVID-19, “We need books and engagement now more than ever. What we’ve put together here is the perfect way for readers to connect with other readers and their favorite authors.” Each month, four authors will have their own live Crowdcast book club meet-ups moderated by Kall and readers can participate in them just like a book club!

Kall shares her book selection for June.

