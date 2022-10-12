Friends of Rogers Free Library and Mount Hope Farm Partner to Bring a Permanent StoryWalk® to Bristol. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10 a.m., to unveil the StoryWalk® at Mount Hope Farm.

