Staying close with friends during the pandemic

Ashley Erling brings us "Eye on RI" with a look at activities going on throughout the state.

Virtual Imagine Walk- To ensure the safety of all Imagine Walk and Family Fun Day participants during the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to cancel the day of event and go VIRTUAL! The weeks and months ahead will present unique and unprecedented challenges, but also stories of hope and inspiration. Our virtual Walk will be a platform to raise critical funds for programming, while providing space to celebrate many important firsts for members of our community. Together with you, our staff, volunteers, community partners and many more, we will make our VIRTUAL IMAGINE event truly special and highlight just how strong we are as a community.