Staying close with friends during the pandemic

Audrey McClelland from Mom Generations shares tips for keeping your kids engaged with their friends while sticking to the social distancing guidelines.
- Virtual Play Dates
- Taking Advantage of Free Online Classes
- Playing video games
- Use FaceTime and Texting
- Pick Up the Phone
