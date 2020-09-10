Spread the joy with Joy Jars!

We could all use a little more joy in our lives, so gather up the arts and crafts and get ready for a fun and inexpensive project! Joy Jars are a great way to add a little positivity (or tasty reward) to each day. Joy Jars can be used in a variety of ways:

a countdown to the first day of school or a vacation

daily rewards for a job well done

potty training

positive reinforcement

daily quotes/motivation

Step 1: Gather the jars

Decide how many and what size joy jars you want to make and gather them. They can be used jars from jelly, baby food, etc. or you can purchase small mason jars. ** If you’re reusing old jars be sure to clean them out and allow them to dry COMPLETELY before taking on this project.



Step 2: Search for crafting supplies

Look around your house for art supplies like stickers, construction paper, markers, crayons, and glitter glue. Even items from your home office can be used in different ways…get creative!

Step 3: Decorate

You don’t need to be an artist to design your jars! Cut and glue strips of paper, add stickers, and more. They’re your jars, so design them however you’d like!

Step 4: Fill with joy!

Whether it’s a sweet treat or uplifting message, the possibilities are endless! Here are a few things that you can fill your joy jars with: candy goldfish crackers dog bones (your kids will love to reward the dog do tricks for treats!) small toys like cars and figurines motivating quotes and words of encouragement













