Snow day? Make the most of it!

Make the most of your snow day with these products:

SnoShark: anti-freeze nylon paddle can withstand severe temperatures. SnoShark extends to two locking positions for easy cleaning yet collapses down to a compact size with the push of a button for convenient storage. Nothing to disassemble!





Ororo heated vest: Enjoy up to 10 hours* of long-lasting warmth with this lightweight heated vest. A single battery charge provides 3 hours on high, 6 hours on medium and 10 hours on low heating settings.







Ocoopa rechargeable hand warmer: Instant heat, press the switch, and instantly release the warmth, 3 levels of temperatures up to your choice. Long-lasting warm 4-6 hours

Tella Couture matching puffer coat: warm and cozy with two front pockets and a detachable zip hood…and available in a matching size for your pets!





Tella Couture matching silk pajamas: Watch the snow fall from the comfort of your couch while you lounge with your pup!





PatPat double hairball Mommy & Me hats





SnowCandy tube: soar down your favorite hill with this 42 inch tube that can support 250lbs!



