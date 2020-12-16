Charlene DeLoach from The Toy Insider shares some screen-free toys for kids.

DIY MUSIC MAKER (HAND2MIND)

● Kids learn about the science of pitch, vibration, and acoustics

while building their own box guitar, pan flute, and ocean drum in this

award-winning STEM kit.

● Includes a 36-page, illustrated storybook and activity guide

that includes 10 STEM-based, fun-filled activities.

● Musical instruments are lightweight and sized right for small

hands. All objects are reusable for continuous play!

● Ages: 5+

● MSRP: $34.99

● Available: Amazon



MEGA CYBORG HAND (THAMES &KOSMOS)

● Kids can build their own giant

hydraulic hand by assembling more than

200 pieces.

● Adjustable to fit kids’ hands, the

mechanical hand simulates the movements

of the human hand, using hydraulic power

for energy transmission without motors or

electricity.

● The hand allows every finger joint to

adjust to different angles for precision movement and can be used by either lefties or righties.

● Grip various items including bottles, balls, pencils, or anything within reach!

● Ages: 7+

● MSRP: $39.95

● Available: Target, Walmart, Hobby Lobby



LAMAZE 3-IN-1 AIRTIVITY CENTER (TOMY)

● This activity center is designed to keep babies exploring and

developing starting around 6 months and up to 3 years.

● The Airtivity Center begins as a floor toy, and babies can feel

the air blowing on the top of this unique activity center. As kids

grow, insert the legs to turn the Airtivity Center into an activity

table. Hit the bubbles at the right time and get rewarded with fun

lights, music and surprise ocean sounds. There’s even a pocket to

store the sea creatures.

● Features include floating seaweed waves, a spinning star

fish, a fish bowl button, and sea creatures that magically swim

around the table — all powered by air.

● Ages: 6 MOS+

● MSRP: $69.99

● Available: Target



3DOODLER CREATE+ LEARN FROM HOME PEN SET (3DOODLER)

● Recognized by the New York Times as the best 3D pen

on the market, the Create+ pen is the easiest and most effective

introduction to 3D printing.

● This all-in-one individual learning pack will jump start

creativity by providing an outlet for at home learners who are

excited to design and problem-solve in 3D.

● Teens can also use it to make art, design objects,

problem-solve, and build models.

● This “open-and-go” toolkit includes all the materials needed to get started, plus online tutorials

and a mobile app for hours of engaged creativity.

● Ages: 14+

● MSRP: $169.99

● Available: the3doodler.com





STORY MAGIC STORYBOOK MAKER (HORIZON GROUP USA)

● Kids open up the box to find a magical storybook and

everything any storyteller needs to create their own tales.

● Spin the story wheel to add characters, emotions, and

settings to the story — then use the drawing guide, stencils, and

markers to bring it all to life in the drawing guide book.

● Of course, the best stories have special surprises: Add

confetti and gemstones in fun shapes and sizes!

● Make every page in the storybook unique by gluing

down punch-outs from the included sheets. Then stick, adjust,

and re-stick the repositionable stickers anywhere!

● Kids can act out their story by putting on the unicorn

mask and using the double-sided play scene to discover

anywhere their imagination can take them!

● Ages: 4+

● MSRP: $19.99

● Available: Amazon, Claire’s, Maisonette, Target





ACTIVITY KINGS ILY DO-IT-YOURSELF SCRUNCHEEZE LOOM

(WECOOL)

● Kids create their very own, one-of-a-kind scrunchies in just

a few easy steps!

● Each of the 13 scrunchies can be made to fit each kid’s

personal style.

● Includes three surprise charms that can be added to truly

make each scrunchie unique!

● Ages: 6+

● MSRP: $9.99

● Available: Target, Meijer

