Charlene DeLoach from The Toy Insider shares some screen-free toys for kids.
DIY MUSIC MAKER (HAND2MIND)
● Kids learn about the science of pitch, vibration, and acoustics
while building their own box guitar, pan flute, and ocean drum in this
award-winning STEM kit.
● Includes a 36-page, illustrated storybook and activity guide
that includes 10 STEM-based, fun-filled activities.
● Musical instruments are lightweight and sized right for small
hands. All objects are reusable for continuous play!
● Ages: 5+
● MSRP: $34.99
● Available: Amazon
MEGA CYBORG HAND (THAMES &KOSMOS)
● Kids can build their own giant
hydraulic hand by assembling more than
200 pieces.
● Adjustable to fit kids’ hands, the
mechanical hand simulates the movements
of the human hand, using hydraulic power
for energy transmission without motors or
electricity.
● The hand allows every finger joint to
adjust to different angles for precision movement and can be used by either lefties or righties.
● Grip various items including bottles, balls, pencils, or anything within reach!
● Ages: 7+
● MSRP: $39.95
● Available: Target, Walmart, Hobby Lobby
LAMAZE 3-IN-1 AIRTIVITY CENTER (TOMY)
● This activity center is designed to keep babies exploring and
developing starting around 6 months and up to 3 years.
● The Airtivity Center begins as a floor toy, and babies can feel
the air blowing on the top of this unique activity center. As kids
grow, insert the legs to turn the Airtivity Center into an activity
table. Hit the bubbles at the right time and get rewarded with fun
lights, music and surprise ocean sounds. There’s even a pocket to
store the sea creatures.
● Features include floating seaweed waves, a spinning star
fish, a fish bowl button, and sea creatures that magically swim
around the table — all powered by air.
● Ages: 6 MOS+
● MSRP: $69.99
● Available: Target
3DOODLER CREATE+ LEARN FROM HOME PEN SET (3DOODLER)
● Recognized by the New York Times as the best 3D pen
on the market, the Create+ pen is the easiest and most effective
introduction to 3D printing.
● This all-in-one individual learning pack will jump start
creativity by providing an outlet for at home learners who are
excited to design and problem-solve in 3D.
● This all-in-one individual learning pack will jump start
creativity by providing an outlet for at-home learners who are
excited to design and problem-solve in 3D.
● Teens can also use it to make art, design objects,
problem-solve, and build models.
● This “open-and-go” toolkit includes all the materials needed to get started, plus online tutorials
and a mobile app for hours of engaged creativity.
● Ages: 14+
● MSRP: $169.99
● Available: the3doodler.com
STORY MAGIC STORYBOOK MAKER (HORIZON GROUP USA)
● Kids open up the box to find a magical storybook and
everything any storyteller needs to create their own tales.
● Spin the story wheel to add characters, emotions, and
settings to the story — then use the drawing guide, stencils, and
markers to bring it all to life in the drawing guide book.
● Of course, the best stories have special surprises: Add
confetti and gemstones in fun shapes and sizes!
● Make every page in the storybook unique by gluing
down punch-outs from the included sheets. Then stick, adjust,
and re-stick the repositionable stickers anywhere!
● Kids can act out their story by putting on the unicorn
mask and using the double-sided play scene to discover
anywhere their imagination can take them!
● Ages: 4+
● MSRP: $19.99
● Available: Amazon, Claire’s, Maisonette, Target
ACTIVITY KINGS ILY DO-IT-YOURSELF SCRUNCHEEZE LOOM
(WECOOL)
● Kids create their very own, one-of-a-kind scrunchies in just
a few easy steps!
● Each of the 13 scrunchies can be made to fit each kid’s
personal style.
● Includes three surprise charms that can be added to truly
make each scrunchie unique!
● Ages: 6+
● MSRP: $9.99
● Available: Target, Meijer
