Roger Williams Park Zoo is celebrating its 150th birthday! NEW Executive Director, Stacey Johnson, joins us with details on upcoming events, birthday festivities, and more.
April 1: Join us at the Zoo or watch live on Facebook as we bury a time capsule beneath The Sentinel Dog.
April 2: Party for the Planet and meet community friends, enjoy fun activities, and animal enrichment. Plus, it is Free Saturday for Providence City residents.
April 3: Enjoy $1.50 admission, special animal enrichment and keeper talks, costumed characters, live entertainment and more fun surprises! (Non-members must reserve tickets online at the discounted rate in advance)
Asian Lantern Spectacular | Returns April 13 – July 4
Celebrate the art, beauty and wonder of 2000 years of tradition and journey through a wonderland of illuminated, larger-than-life lanterns inspired by our wild world.
The Zoo is transformed into a dazzling evening experience with interactive displays, delicious Asian-inspired cuisine and performances. This enchanting multicultural experience is sure to delight all ages!
This year visitors can look forward to seeing many other displays as 50% of the lanterns displayed will be brand-new!
Zoo-wide walk-through event will be lit Wednesday – Sunday evenings from 6:00 – 10:30 pm
Timed tickets must be purchased in advance online only: RWPZOO.ORG. Proceeds from the Asian Lantern Spectacular support Roger Williams Park Zoo’s operating expenses, animal care, education, and conservation programs.
