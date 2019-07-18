Road trippin’ essentials for the whole family

The Mod Mommy blogger, Courtney Caligiuri joins us with her list of helpful things to take on your next road trip!

Cooler or insulated bag with snacks– specifically, ones that don’t make a mess. Think cheese sticks, easy fruit that lasts awhile like apples and bananas, and individual snack pouches. Yogurt tubes are great but could make a mess when spilled! I’d hold off on that until you reach your destination.

Reusable Water Bottles – to avoid spills of sticky juice, keep everyone hydrated with water. It’s easy to fill up during stops and cost friendly!

Paper towels – hide some under the seat. You will need them if someone spills or gets sick.

Plastic bags – with that said, you’ll need a plastic bag to put all of your trash in. Keep several on hand for easy cleanup. Next time you stop, you can just toss it out.

EZ Pass electronic transponder- for a minimal cost, you pre-load the EZ pass with money to get you through the tolls. I checked out our EZ Pass and it will take you through 15 states, so it’s so helpful for an East Coast road trip. No more fumbling for loose coins or tokens. When you have kids, you’ll be stopping plenty. No need to stop any extra times if you don’t have to!

Consider downsizing baby gear – Some baby gear brands are offering compact strollers that take up very little room. UPPAbaby makes a very sturdy stroller called the Minu that folds up neatly into a bag. It has all the fantastic quality UPPAbaby is known for, like huge canopy with SPF, smooth ride, roomy seat and one-hand fold. This stroller is suitable for children ages 3 months to 50 pounds. Don’t let the small size fool you! It has a from-birth kit and is adaptable with certain car seats. I know I need compact baby items like this because we have six people in our vehicle and space is limited. A stroller can be absolutely necessary for families depending on the age of your children. (Link to stroller- https://uppababy.com/minu/overview/)

Non-technology games – don’t forget about fun car games. We found Road Trip Bingo for $1 a card at Target. We will also pack some smaller card games like Uno or Old Maid that can be played in the car or during rest stops.

First Aid kit – it kind of goes without saying to pack this, but keep your medicine and thermometer in your car along with your first aid kit for the long haul. If you need it at a moment’s notice, you don’t want to dig through your luggage that’s stuffed in your trunk.

