Raptor Weekend returns to Audubon Society

Raptor Weekend is back at the Audubon Nature Center! Raptor Weekend is the largest celebration of birds of prey in New England. Eagles, owls, hawks and falcons will be featured in live presentations, educational programs and activities for bird enthusiasts of all ages. Audubon presents a unique opportunity for visitors to get up-close with many species and learn about raptors and their adaptations in this engaging, family-friendly weekend event. This popular annual event was postponed in 2020, and Audubon is thrilled to bring back both raptors and visitors this September. Audubon Urban Education Coordinator, Lisa Maloney, joins The Rhode Show with details and their Peregrine Falcon!
