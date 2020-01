Jen Rudolph and Diane Nahabedian from Roger Williams Park Zoo visit the show with a special friend: Stanley the Skunk! Skunks are quite misunderstood because many can't look past their smell. But, Jen shares what makes them so special and interesting.

The zoo is open every day from 10-4 and offer half price tickets in February. FrogWatch trainings are also coming up on February 23 and March 8.