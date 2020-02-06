Play and Create in a Sensory Playroom

Keeping the little ones occupied throughout the winter months can be tough. If you’re searching for a new location to bring the kids, try Tot Spot, a sensory playroom located in Riverside.

Sensory lay helps to develop children’s creativity while encouraging social, emotional, cognitive, physical, and linguistic development. Sensory play offers a natural and fun way for kids to discover, examine, and understand their world which, in turn, helps develop their fine motor and gross motor skills.

Their are no age restrictions, but Tot Spot is geared towards children 6 and under.

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday-Saturday

morning session: 9:30am-11:30am

afternoon session: 12:30pm-2:30pm

Sunday– parties only

Monday– CLOSED

