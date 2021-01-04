Outdoor family fun at Adventure Base Camp

Adventure Base Camp is located in Cranston and offers a 100-acre beautiful oasis in the middle of the city with ponds, stream, forest, trails as well as unique outdoor programs from archery and BMX bikes to axe throwing. Tim McCandless, CEO of the Narragansett Council, shares details on the outdoor fun to be had as well at the STEM and nature programs offered.
