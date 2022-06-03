With its unrivaled beaches, picturesque lighthouses, tasty seafood shacks, stately lodgings, and endless activities, it’s not surprising that the New England coast remains one of the most popular summer travel destinations in America.

In its annual Summer Travel issue (May-June), Yankee Magazine celebrates the coast with an array of ideas designed to “change your outlook in an instant and create memories that will last a lifetime.” Coverage includes senior food editor Amy Traverso’s top 25 favorite seafood shacks across five states, the best coastal bike ride in New England, editors’ favorite quiet coastal towns, and a wealth of tips on how to have the best day on the sand: sandcastle building tips from a pro, how to keep seagulls away, clamming for beginners, the best beach apps, and much more.

“Inside these pages, you will find enough ideas on where to go and what to see and do to help you enjoy dozens of summer vacations,” says editor Mel Allen. “We at Yankee plan all year for this travel issue. But this one, especially, holds the lure of the sea.”

Featured in Yankee’s May-June issue:

Best of New England – Summer Travel Guide 2022 (Pg. 98) – In this annual package, Yankee editors share over 150 picks for their favorite places to eat, stay and play in all six New England states, with each state broken down by region. This year, Yankee’s top picks include many new and refurbished favorites, along with perennial don’t-miss locations and activities.

Call of the Coast (Pg. 64) – Yankee editors share their favorite hidden-gem seaside towns, oceanside lodging options, top 25 seafood shacks up and down coastal New England, and more.

Ocean State Odyssey (Pg. 76) – The work of acclaimed photographer Richard Schultz (National Geographic, Smithsonian) is highlighted in an incredible 14-page photo feature showcasing his home state.

Beach, Blanket…Bingo! (Pg. 46) – Senior food editor Amy Traverso shares everything needed to create the perfect picnic for a day at the beach, from tips on packing to recipes such as French-Style Tuna Sandwiches and Nectarine & Tomato Salad with Feta & Pistachios.

Everybody Starts Somewhere (Pg. 90) – Acclaimed sportswriter Leigh Montville (The Boston Globe, Sports Illustrated) takes readers to the Northeast Amateur Invitational Golf Tournament in Rhode Island, where many of golf’s greatest luminaries have played on their way up.

Yankee’s May-June issue is currently available wherever magazines are sold or by subscription.