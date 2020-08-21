Make your staycation extra special with local products

It's always a pleasure to check in with our friends from the Zoo and this morning we said hello to Jen Rudolph, as well as Delilah, The Red-Rumped Agouti. Delilah is an ambassador animal and helps deliver the message that we are all responsible for conservation and our environment. As part of their mission, Roger Williams Park Zoo works closely with 232 other accredited zoos to help threatened and endangered species.

Looking to plan your excursion? They are open daily 9:00 am – 4:00 pm and you can learn more by checking them out online here: https://www.rwpzoo.org/