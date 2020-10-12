Make A Dog’s Day this October!

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2011, file photo, a Subaru logo is displayed on a sign at a dealer’s lot, in Portland, Ore. Subaru is telling owners of some newer Legacy and Outback vehicles not to drive them because the steering can fail. The company is recalling about 52,000 of the cars and SUVs […]

National Make A Dog’s Day is celebrated on October 22nd and is a nationwide effort established by Subaru to help the last-to-adopt shelter dogs find loving homes. On this day, pet owners are encouraged to do something special for their pups and share their happy dog in social posts using #MakeADogsDay.

Ways to make a dog’s day:

· CHAMPION SPECIAL NEEDS DOGS: Recognize special needs dogs, specifically senior dogs, amputees, visually and hearing-impaired dogs, and dogs with physical challenges, by adopting or fostering one of these special pets!



· VOLUNTEER LOCALLY: Spend the day donating your time at a local shelter and spreading the word about the joy of adopting a dog.



· SUPPORT AN ADOPTION-FRIENDLY RETAILER: Subaru and its participating retailers will hold socially distanced in-person and/or virtual adoption events, and donate $100 dollars for every pet adopted this month to 543 local partner shelters across the country.



· HAVE FUN WITH YOUR DOG: Don’t forget to spoil your pup by taking them to their favorite park, indulging them with a special treat or a puppy spa day!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

