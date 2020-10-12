Make A Dog’s Day this October!

National Make A Dog’s Day is celebrated on October 22nd and is a nationwide effort established by Subaru to help the last-to-adopt shelter dogs find loving homes. On this day, pet owners are encouraged to do something special for their pups and share their happy dog in social posts using #MakeADogsDay.
Ways to make a dog’s day:
· CHAMPION SPECIAL NEEDS DOGS: Recognize special needs dogs, specifically senior dogs, amputees, visually and hearing-impaired dogs, and dogs with physical challenges, by adopting or fostering one of these special pets!
· VOLUNTEER LOCALLY: Spend the day donating your time at a local shelter and spreading the word about the joy of adopting a dog.
· SUPPORT AN ADOPTION-FRIENDLY RETAILER: Subaru and its participating retailers will hold socially distanced in-person and/or virtual adoption events, and donate $100 dollars for every pet adopted this month to 543 local partner shelters across the country.
· HAVE FUN WITH YOUR DOG: Don’t forget to spoil your pup by taking them to their favorite park, indulging them with a special treat or a puppy spa day!
