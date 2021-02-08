Mad Science Monday: Cloud in a Bottle

Jolting Jonathan from Mad Science of Southern MA & RI shares a fun at-home experiment to create a cloud in a bottle. Try it with your family and share your photos on The Rhode Show Facebook page.
