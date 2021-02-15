Mad Science Monday: Center of Gravity

Ashley Erling brings us "Eye on RI" featuring local activities and attractions!

Valentine's Day Screenings- Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, The Odeum is Available For a Date Night for You! Screening include: Up to 3 hours of access to the Odeum for your Date Night rental, with a romantic atmosphere set with music and lighting. Your personalized marquee message. A custom-made slideshow that will be displayed on the big screen for your arrival, which can include up to 5 photos/images you provide in advance, as well as an image of your marquee message. A Romantic table-for-two set with a bottle of wine & glasses, bouquet of roses, and a box of chocolates. 10:00AM dates will include mimosas and donuts. Other packages are available.