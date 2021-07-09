Keeping the kids entertained

July is “Anti-Boredom Month” and right about now the kids might be feeling a little bored from being stuck inside thanks to Tropical Storm Elsa. Our friend, mom blogger, Audrey McClelland always has some tricks up her sleeve and she joined us this morning to share them with us.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.