Keeping the kids entertained

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Americans fully vaccinated against coronavirus "do not need a booster shot" at this time, the nation's top health agencies said Thursday, hours after Pfizer announced it would ask for authorization of a third dose of its vaccine.

"People who are fully vaccinated are protected from severe disease and death, including from the variants currently circulating in the country such as Delta. People who are not vaccinated remain at risk," the joint statement read in part. "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time. FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary."