(THE RHODE SHOW) – Spring is in the air and the warm weather has everyone itching to get outside. Here at the Rhode Show we are checking our some of your favorite family spots across our area.

The “Impossible Dream” is back open for another season. The playground is designed for children’s of all abilities.

Ex. Director Diane Penza says, “through the years, the mission has always been the same to have this intergraded, accessible play environment, but until recently I didn’t realize how important it was to some people.”

It started back in 1987, when Diane’s late father John Florio had a vision for a playground where all children could play regardless of their physical abilities.

“We felt that the playground would be a great segue to children understanding what other children’s abilities are and it’s just worked. They just all play together. The wheelchairs just disappear. It’s a wonderful environment…Everybody is accepted,” Penza stated.

The dream came to life in August of 1990 and thirty-three years later it is still a staple in the community.

“There will never be a price tag on my playground. We accept donations, we have sponsors, we write grants, we have fundraisers, but I never want anyone to come to that gate and not feel welcomed,” Penza said.

The playground located in Warwick is open from April – October with events throughout the summer including food truck nights, fundraisers, story hours and much more.

A new addition for next year will be a gardening club in conjunction with URI.