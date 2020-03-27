Ideas for outdoor play

It’s more important than ever to try to get the family to spend time outdoors. Ashley Erling shares some ideas on how to have fun outside with the kids!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

