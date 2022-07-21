Wild adventures start at Roger Williams Park Zoo! You can discover all that is new this summer, and meet Max the Tegu, who appeared on the show today!! Explore Connection Corner and get up close with our nine-banded armadillos and radiated tortoises in their new custom designed play yard. Also, visit the Zoo to see Saulda our red wolf pup. At over 2 months old, our curious little one is venturing out into her habitat alongside mom Brave and dad Diego.

