Hop aboard a haunted boat tour

If you’re looking for a spooky and fun activity, try a haunted boat ride on the Providence River. Brendan got the details on this unique experience.

Details on the tours can be found here: https://www.providenceriverboat.com/boat-tours/haunted-tour/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

