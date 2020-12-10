Holiday toys for every budget

Ashley Erling brings us "Eye on RI" featuring local activities and events!

Our Lady of La Salette Shrine- Over the past few months, we've received several inquiries about how we are planning on handling the Christmas Celebration during COVID-19. Below, you will find a list of guidelines that we have put forward for all those visiting this year. While on our property, all guests are required to wear a facial mask covering both their nose and mouth at all times, BOTH INDOORS AND OUTDOORS. Guests/family groups must maintain a social distance of 6 feet from others while BOTH INDOORS AND OUTDOORS. At 8:30 pm, all buildings open to the public will close. We will announce a reminder at 8:00 pm. Please plan accordingly. The lights will be turned off promptly at 9:00 pm and all guests are asked that they vacate the property by that time. Be advised, every indoor area is subject to occupancy limits to respect a social distance of 6 feet. ​​​​​Please remember that during the Christmas Celebration (November 26 through January 3, 2021), we are open EVERY NIGHT from 5-9:00 pm so try coming during the week!