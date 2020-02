Champagne and hot cheese fondue inside a cozy gondola--what more could you ask for? Experience a taste of Switzerland at Ocean House this winter. Their Fondue Village features 3 gondolas where guests can cozy up with friends and family as they indulge in some tasty, authentic meals.

Guests will arrive on the Ocean House’s North Lawn, borrow a stylish Columbia Grand Trek down jacket, then enter one of our fully restored Vermont Ski Gondolas (either for up to four, or up to six guests) for a private three-course meal, paired with Veuve Clicquot champagne. A personal server will oversee your meal to provide you a unique dining experience.