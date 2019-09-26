Have a not-so-spooky Halloween at Edaville

Jon Delli Priscoli from Edaville Family Theme Park talks about how the park will transform this October with “Not So Spooky Halloween”. Rhode Island Resident save up to $10 online. Visit http://www.edaville.com/ for more information.

