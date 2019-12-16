Gifts that Your Kids *and* Wallet will Enjoy!

From affordable collectibles to big “splurge” toys, or an entire segment: under $12, $25, $50, and “sky’s the limit”! Contributing Editor at The Toy Insider, Charlene DeLoach joins us with her top picks.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

