Looking for something fun to do outside? Take a hike–literally–or a yoga class, both with goats. Michaela checked out the fun to be had at Simmons Farm in Middletown.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.