Get your scare on at longest running haunted house in New England

Haunted Labyrinth is celebrating 36 years of being the longest running haunted house in New England. We are a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of our youth. Our haunted house is run entirely by adult and youth volunteers. It started many years ago with the goal of encouraging leadership and ministry while providing a scary and fun attraction to the public.

