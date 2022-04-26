Interest in camping has grown steadily for the past decade, and surged last year as measured by the annual North American Camping Report. As first-time and experienced campers continue to seek safe, affordable vacation options closer to home and vaccines become more prevalent, camping – especially RVing and Glamping – is expected to be a go-to travel option this year. Whitney Scott from Kampgrounds of America shares the 2022 North American Camping Report showing a promising forecast for the camping season!
