Family fun is back at Edaville for the season!

Edaville Family Theme is BACK open with the Christmas Festival of Lights. Jon Delli Prescoli, owner of Edaville Family Theme Park, joins The Rhode Show to give us an update on the park and what you need to know to plan your trip.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/EdavilleFamilyThemePark/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.