Eye on RI: winter weather activities

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractiosn and activities!

Full Moon Walk- A white expanse of snow blanketing the forest, the moon creeping up through the pines, and the stars twinkling overhead. All set the scene for a guided full moon snowshoe walk at Fisherville Brook Wildlife Refuge. Participants must provide their own snowshoes – they can be rented from REI if needed. If there is no snow we will have a moonlit hike on the trails. Face masks and social distancing are required. Participants must bring their own masks. Advance registration is required. Fisherville Brook Wildlife Refuge, *Pardon Joslin Road, Exeter, RI; February 26, 2021; 6:30-8:30 pm; Fee: $15/member; $20/non-member. Ages: Teen to Adult.

StoryWalk– The South Kingstown Land Trust invites you to bundle up, get outside, and enjoy The Snowy Day, by American author and illustrator Ezra Jack Keats. Join Peter in his bright red snowsuit as he explores his neighborhood after the season’s first snowfall. As you read the book, you’ll get some great physical activity along the 0.9 mile trail. StoryWalk is a fun, educational activity where pages from a children’s book are installed on signs along a path. As you walk the path, you read the story.

Family Scavenger Hunt- Each week try one of our four themed scavenger hunts! Take home a Grab & Go activity, worksheet pages, and a suggested children’s reading list for winter.