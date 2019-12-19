Eye on RI: Winter arrives

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Yawgoo Valley Open- Rhode Island’s only ski area has 12 trails, night skiing, snow tubing, pro shop, snow sports school and more! Ski Area is open daily, through late March and Snow Tubing Park opens through March, Friday through Sunday all winter long with extra hours available on holidays and school vacation weeks, weather permitting. Enjoy seven perfectly carved lanes with tow ropes- no skill necessary and the lift will even tow you back up to the top in your tube! Visit their daily report for sessions, hours and conditions.

“Grinch” at PPAC- Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss’ classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage. Featuring the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” The Grinch discovers there’s more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Whos, an endlessly cheerful bunch bursting with holiday spirit. Celebrate the holidays with the show The New York Times calls “100 times better than any bedtime story!”

“Meet Your Maker” at Hope & Main– Tour and taste your way through our monthly makers marketplace and open house! A rotating cast of the newest and most exciting Rhode Island-based food and beverage companies will be here to meet and mingle with you! Explore an abundance of well-made goods like freshly roasted coffee and cold drinks, fresh produce and farm goods, prepared foods, specialty products, sweet treats and lovely gifts.

